'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro's hand impaled in 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley

Buddy Valastro, the "Cake Boss," shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his right arm wrapped up after his hand was impaled by a metal rod.

Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro, better known as the "Cake Boss," is recovering after his hand was impaled repeatedly during an accident at the bowling alley in his New Jersey home.

Valastro, the owner of Carlo's Bakery and star of the reality TV show "Cake Boss," explained in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he was "involved in a terrible accident a few days ago."

The photo that accompanied the post showed Valastro in a hospital bed with his right arm covered in bandages.

A spokesperson for Carlo's Bakery told USA TODAY and CNN that Valastro's hand was repeatedly impaled by a metal rod when a bowling pinsetter malfunctioned Sunday in his home bowling alley.

"After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit," the spokesperson told the outlets.

Two of Valastro's sons used a reciprocating saw to cut through the 1 1/2 inch rod to free their father.

His spokesperson added that Valastro has since had two surgeries and was released from the hospital on Wednesday. He said it'll be an "uphill battle" because Valastro is right-handed and he'll need prolonged therapy.

Other chefs have been sending their best wishes to Valastro on his recovery.

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse replied to his post, "Get better quick my friend!"