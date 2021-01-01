Canada to require negative COVID test for people entering country

The Canadian government says that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the measure will be implemented in the next few days.

Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and it has already banned all flights from the United Kingdom because of the new variant of COVID-19 spreading there.

The decision came a day after the premier of Canada's largest province said he had ordered his finance minister to end a Caribbean vacation he took at a time the government is urging people to avoid nonessential travel because of the pandemic.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday it is "unacceptable" that Finance Minister Rod Phillips went to the French island of St. Barts for the holidays.

"We're going to have a very tough conversation when he gets back," Ford said. "There can't be rules for elected people and nonelected people."

Ford said Phillips "never told anyone" he was leaving but Ford said he knew Phillips was out of the country "shortly after he arrived."

"My mistake. I take full responsibility. At that time, I should have said 'get your backside back into Ontario' and I didn't do that," Ford said.

The finance minister's Twitter account had suggested that he was in Ontario while he has been in St. Barts. In a video posted on Christmas Eve, he was shown sitting by a fireplace with a gingerbread house and a little Christmas tree and drinking eggnog.

Phillips said he was returning immediately.

Opposition parties called for Phillips to be removed from cabinet.

Phillips also travelled to Switzerland in August.

"Some Canadians are still travelling for nonessential reasons. This is deeply concerning. We must reiterate that now is not the time to travel," Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said Wednesday.

Ontario began a provincewide lockdown on Dec. 26 and Ford has been blaming travelers for bringing the new coronavirus to the province.

Canada's national government and the Ontario government have both repeatedly asked Canadians not to travel abroad during the pandemic.

The Ford government already was being criticized for halting vaccination operations over the holidays and for delaying a provincewide lockdown until the day after Christmas.