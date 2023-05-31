Driver sends car flying more than 100 feet after hitting parked tow truck ramp

The stunning crash was captured on bodycamera footage.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Video of a recent crash in southern Georgia looked like it was something straight out of the "Dukes of Hazzard."

Body camera footage from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office captured the moment a car launched off the ramp of a tow truck and went soaring more than 100 feet through the air before a rolling crash back onto the road.

The incident happened on May 24 while deputies worked the scene of an earlier rollover crash along Georgia 34/Highway 84 in southern Georgia.

Bodycam footage from the sheriff's office shows first responders in the grassy median of the highway as a car heads straight toward a flatbed wrecker parked on the side of the road.

In the video, the car hits the wrecker's ramp and goes airborne, sheering off part of the truck's cab in the process.

The footage shows the car flipping through the air before it crashed into another vehicle.

The car "vaulted" over the wrecker and traveled about 120 feet before landing, according to an incident report from the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver survived the crash, but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the incident report stated. She was identified as a 21-year-old from Tallahassee, Florida.

The incident report noted that a deputy from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office was also hit by flying debris during the crash.

No details about possible charges against the driver have been released.