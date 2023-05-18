Speeding car rushes Vatican gate, driver apprehended after reaching courtyard

It wasn't clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 p.m. local time at one of the main entrances to the Vatican City State.

ROME, Italy — A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through a Vatican gate Thursday and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before being apprehended by police, the Holy See said.

Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way, the Vatican press office said in a statement late Thursday.

Once the car reached the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, the driver got out and was immediately arrested by Vatican gendarmes. The Vatican said the driver was about 40 years old and was in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration."

It wasn't clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 p.m. at the Santa Anna gate, one of the main entrances to the Vatican City State in the heart of Rome.

Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room.