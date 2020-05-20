x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

nation-world

'CBS Evening News' wiped out in half of country by glitch

Local East Coast and Midwest stations showed a feed of the CBSN streaming service instead.
Credit: AP
This image released by CBS shows Norah O'Donnell, host of the new "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell." S News is making changes with its evening newscast, and the first happens on Monday, July 15, 2019, when Norah O’Donnell takes over as anchor. The second comes in the fall, when the network pulls up stakes from its New York headquarters and moves into a new studio in Washington. (Michele Crowe/CBS via AP)

NEW YORK — A technical glitch in CBS' Washington control room wiped out the broadcast of the “CBS Evening News” on the East Coast and in the Midwest on Tuesday.

The Norah O'Donnell-anchored newscast originates from Washington. It is usually transmitted through a New York control room, but that facility has been shut for weeks due to the coronavirus epidemic.

So for the past two months, it has been sent to the country through a Washington control room, which had technical difficulties and no backup on Tuesday.

Instead of O'Donnell's newscast, local stations showed a feed of the CBSN streaming service.

The evening news was expected to run at its traditional time in the Mountain and Western time zones, CBS said.

RELATED: AP tests add email submission back-up after online glitches