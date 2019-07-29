Adults young at heart are flocking to the happiest place on earth, but at least some parents think it best they stay at home.

After a trip to Orlando, Florida-based Disney World, one angry mother took to Facebook to vent her frustration with childless millennials, according to Twitter user @JenKatWrites. The parent in an expletive-laced tirade detailed an incident where she had to deny her 3-year-old son a Mickey-shaped pretzel he had seen another adult (presumably without children) purchase.

The Facebook user, whose name was blacked out by @JenKatWrites, said she told her son the line was "very long" and assured him they can get the treat "later," part of parenting difficulties caring for cranky toddlers at the resort, she detailed. But her boy burst into tears, sparking her diatribe against adults in the park unencumbered with tots:

"DW is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!! Mothers with children should be allowed to skip ALL THE LINE!!!" the mother wrote in the Facebook post.

"these IMMATURE millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!! They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUYS THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!!" she added.

The Twitter post with a screenshot to her motherly musings has gone viral, garnering nearly 63,000 "likes" thus far on the social media site. Bemused readers commented that they, too, enjoy the resort as childless adults.

Courting millennial money

While the Facebook user maintains Disney's family-friendly resorts are for children, the company has been courting adults for years, specifically millennials who have fond memories growing up in the amusement parks. At least three-quarters of millennials, 78% with children and 75% without, said they're planning on going to a theme park this year, compared with 58% of all adults, according to a 2018 survey from research firm Morning Consult.

Millennials nostalgic for their childhoods are returning in droves to enjoy attractions pulled from parent Walt Disney Co.'s expanding entertainment portfolio. Its summer blockbuster movie machine can create any number of rides or themed attractions from titles within its Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars properties.

Chasing millennial dollars, Disney offers adults-only cruises. Even in its mixed family-cruise lines, the company offers separate areas for adults-only pools, lounges and nightclubs to offer parents respite from their active children.

Once holding to a strict alcohol-free policy, Disney even loosened up last year by announcing it would serve cocktails in all its restaurants. The Disneyland Hotel in California offers cocktails at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, such as a "Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Rum" drink for $14. Jellyrolls, a piano bar at the Disney Boardwalk in Orlando, also caters to the 21-and-over crowd.