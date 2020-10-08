x
China announces unspecified retaliatory sanctions on 11 Americans after Hong Kong action

China announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes.
Credit: AP
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, watch a during a bill signing by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that sanctions will be imposed on Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as well as nine other Americans including Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth and Freedom House president Michael Abramowitz, according to multiple reports

The move comes after Friday's announcement that the United States will sanction 11 Chinese officials along with their allies in Hong Kong, including Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, citing their part in diminishing political freedoms. 

Last month China announced it would ban Sens. Rubio and Cruz from entering the country because of their criticism of the country's human rights abuses of the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.