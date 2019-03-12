WASHINGTON — Five big names in the TV industry are joining the Television Academy's Hall of Fame. The academy said Tuesday the new inductees include actress Cicely Tyson and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane. Tyson has earned three Emmy Awards over her nearly seven-decade career, including two in 1974 for "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

The other honorees are Disney CEO Bob Iger, Geraldine Laybourne, who helped create the Nickelodeon channel and co-founded Oxygen Media. Veteran TV director Jay Sandrich was also honored.

A ceremony for the inductees will be held Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.

Website "Gold Derby" says the first induction was held in 1984 and over the years, inductees have included stars like Lucille Ball, Normal Lear, Edward R. Murrow and CBS founder William S. Paley.

A small committee in North Hollywood, California makes the selections each year, and usually only chooses a few in the industry to be inducted.