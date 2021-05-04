Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show to end June 24

The final weeks of “CONAN” will include a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale.

WASHINGTON — Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show is set to end on June 24, WarnerMedia announced on Monday.

"Conan," which airs Monday through Thursday night on TBS, will wrap up once its 10th season ends and O'Brien will pivot to a new weekly variety series on the HBO Max streaming service.

WarnerMedia said the final weeks of O’Brien’s show will include a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale with a look back on his 11-year late-night career.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” O’Brien said in a statement in November.

O'Brien, a former writer on "The Simpsons" and "Saturday Night Live," began his late-night talk show career as the host of "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." Once Jay Leno retired from "The Tonight Show," O'Brien took over.

But his "Tonight Show" tenure was short-lived. He quit just a few months in after NBC announced it would be pushing the show later and giving its traditional time slot back to Leno.

O'Brien eventually landed at TBS and has been hosting "Conan" there ever since. His travel series "Conan Without Borders" will continue on TBS and HBO Max.

WarnerMedia said O’Brien is currently the longest-serving late-night talk show host in the U.S. His career has spanned three shows over 28 years as well as four Emmy Awards and six Writers Guild Awards.