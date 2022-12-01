Family of Jake Flint speaks out after country singer dies hours after wedding

The 37-year-old country music artist's family says their "hearts are broken over this tragic loss."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The family of country music artist Jake Flint, who died Sunday just hours after getting married, have issued a public statement and shared funeral arrangement details.

Flint, 37, died in his sleep after marrying Brenda Wilson on Saturday, his longtime publicist confirmed. No official cause of death has been determined.

Flint's family said in a statement that their hearts are broken over the tragic loss and that the Oklahoma singer-songwriter "valued his family, friendships and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting. Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent, and compassion."

His loved ones added that, "while we grieve what we know could have been, we're grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs."

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," Flint's wife, Brenda, wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 am at Cedar Point Church, 1660 N Lynn Riggs Blvd, Claremore Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Red Dirt Relief Fund, which supports Oklahoma music professionals in times of need.

A GoFundme has also been set up to assist Flint's family.

According to his website, Jake Flint was based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was the son of a "wildcat oilman and a hard-working mother of two." He began making music after his father was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.