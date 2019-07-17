Altaire Pharmaceutifcals, Inc. announced that it is voluntarily recalling more over-the-counter eyedrops and ointments sold at CVS stores across the nation. The recall is due to concerns over the sterility of the products. Using non-sterile products contain a risk of infections.

All of the products recalled are manufactured and labeled for CVS health. Altaire has not yet received any reports of adverse reactions to the products being recalled.

Consumers are urged to contact their healthcare providers if they experience any adverse reactions to using the products listed on the recall.

The recall is at the retail level, which means that the recall only applies to the pharmacies and stores that stock the product. The recall does not include consumers.

RELATED: Eye drops, ointments sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled for sterilization concerns

Products Recalled

CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 538397 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct

Lot Numbers: SEI, SGC, QGB, QID, RJC, RCK, RCB, TCJ

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 317916 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Numbers: 17196 , 17192, 17355, 18024, 18036, 18237, 18293, 18105, 18179, 19040

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 247887 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Numbers: 17222, 17386, 19018, 18016, 18181, 18104, 19018

CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 317914 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number: 17215, 17239, 18081, 18207, 18274

CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 457802 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number: 17277, 18006, 18098, 18006, 19057

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495334 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot Numbers: RGF, RHN, RIH, RJP, RKN, SDC, SGC, SFJ, SGI

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 994883 Product Size: 0. 6 mL x 30 ct

Lot Numbers: RGF, RHN, RIH, RJP, RKN, SDC, SFC, SFJ, SGI, SKF, TAE

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief Item#: 634634 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot Number: SEI, TAK

CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use Item#: 563420 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number: 17238, 18094, 19058

CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment Item#: 881532 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number: RJK, SBJ, SFG, SHI, SLB, TCM, TDC

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Item#: 247881 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number: SAS, SIA, SFE, SAS, SFE, RIE, REH, RAD, TAH

CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Item#: 799143 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number: 19087, 17289, 19087, 18122

CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack Item#: 258587 Product Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number: 19087, 18122, 17289

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Item#: 895160 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number: 17223, 17297, 18017, 18018, 18065, 18213, 18247

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack Item#: 994881 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot Number: 17296n, 18094, 18206

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495301 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30ct

Lot Number: QHI, QJG, RBA, RCF, RCM, WDJ, RFA, RHI, RJI, RKG, RBF, SDD

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 457791 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 70ct

Lot Number: QHF, QHI, QLA, RBA, RCF, RCM, RDJ, RFA,RHI, RJI, RKG, RLE, SAE, SBF

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563442 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot Number: RJM, RIA, SAN, SFF

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563419 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number: 17285, 18067, 18205, 18067

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 994882 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 24 ct

Lot Number: RIN, RKP, SAR, SCG, SED, SLC, TBE, TBL

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting Item#: 258625 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot Number: RHD, RIF, RIN, RKP, SAR, SCG, SED

CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief Item#: 799145 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number: 17214, 18002, 18113

CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops Item#: 694954 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number: 16267, 18096, 18301, 18096, 18301, 17371, 17158, 17025, 17015, 19103

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Item#:968210 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number: 17291, 17385, 18118, 18266

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack Item#: 495323 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot Numbers: 17291, 17385, 18118

CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops Item#: 994880 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number: 18229, 18031, 17131, 17059, 17008, 19056

CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 457799 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number: 18043, 18115, 18300, 18300, 18116, 18115, 18044, 18043

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula Item#: 247885 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number: QHE, QJD