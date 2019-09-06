Singer Darius Rucker says he's raised $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, according to a post on the singer's website.

The decade-long fundraising effort surpassed the $2 million mark following his annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert and golf tournament, which raised more than $425,000 this year.

“They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime," Rucker said of the hospital.

His website said Rucker pledged his support for St. Jude after first visiting the hospital ten years ago.