Tens of thousands of mugs sold at Bed Bath & Beyond have been recalled because they can crack or break when exposed to hot water. That can lead to burns and cuts.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves 150,000 of the Fitz and Floyd "Nevaeh White" can mugs and "Nevaeh White" lattice can mugs in gold.

Lifetime Brands and Fitz & Floyd have received reports of seven incidents where the mugs cracked after holding hot liquids. One person received minor burns, according to CPSC.

The mugs were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores and at bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2013 through April 2019. Mugs sold individually will have UPC 742414338057 and UPC 742414391175. Those sold with the 4-piece dinnerware set will have UPC 742414375946. The UPC can be found on a sticker on the bottom of the mug.

People who have the mugs should stop using them immediately and contact Lifetime Brands for a free replacement at 888-561-2269, via email at fitzandfloyd@lifetimebrands.com or online at this link.

Recalled Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs

CPSC