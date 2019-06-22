A lonely dog might be getting a new home after a heartbreaking photo was shared showing him waiting for his dead owner to come home.

Northstar Pet Rescue posted a photo of Moose by a hospital bed to Facebook on June 17. Moose sat patiently next to his dad's hospital bed, waiting for him to return, not knowing that “Dad" had passed away," the post read. "Moose has now been returned to our friends at Eleventh Hour Rescue and he's taking the loss of his dad pretty hard."

The organization urged users to help the 3-year-old Lab mix find a new home. They said he was "housebroken, adores kids, okay with dogs (pretty much neutral to them), but not meant for a home with cats or birds."

"Moose would do best in a home where he wasn't left home alone all day long, he misses his people too much. If you can help Moose's heart heal by offering him a temporary foster home or a permanent home, please go to ehrdogs.org and put in an application to meet this sweet, loving boy," the post read.

Since Moose's photo was posted on Facebook, it has been shared more than 3,000 times. The organization posted an update on June 19 saying several adoption requests had come in, and thanking users for sharing.