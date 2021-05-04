Trump launches platform to post messages, advisers say social media site coming

A promotional video posted on Trump's site declares it was a place for the former president to "speak freely and safely."

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a new communications platform where he will reportedly post comments, images and videos.

The platform, dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," appears on what used to be his campaign website.

As of Tuesday's launch, it mostly includes just Trump's e-mailed statements from the past couple of months with an option for people to share those on their own Twitter and Facebook accounts.

A source described the platform to Fox News as "just a one-way communication" that "allows Trump to communicate with his followers." There is also an option to sign up for e-mail and text alerts for when the former president posts a new message.

After being banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump's advisers said the former president planned to launch his own social media platform. Trump adviser Jason Miller tweeted that what launched on Tuesday was not his "new social media platform.

"We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future," Miller tweeted.

A promotional video posted on Trump's site declares it is "A place to speak freely and safely."

The site surfaced Tuesday, one day before Facebook’s quasi-independent Oversight Board plans to announce whether he will get to return to the social media network. If the board rules in Trump's favor, Facebook has seven days to reinstate his account. If it upholds Facebook’s decision, Trump will remain “indefinitely suspended.” That means he’ll remain banned from the platform for as long as Facebook sees fit.

In late March, Trump and former first lady Melania Trump also started 45office.com, a new website to showcase their personal offices.