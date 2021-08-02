DoorDash buys robot food prep company Chowbotics

DoorDash said Chowbotics’ robots could allow its restaurant partners to offer more varieties of meals without having to expand their kitchen space.

WASHINGTON — DoorDash is buying automated food prep company Chowbotics to expand its fresh meal offerings.

San Francisco-based DoorDash announced the acquisition Monday.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Hayward, California-based Chowbotics makes a refrigerator-sized robot called Sally that can store up to 22 prepared ingredients. Sally uses those ingredients to make up to 65 salads, bowls and other meals at a time.

DoorDash said Chowbotics’ robots could allow its restaurant partners to offer more varieties of meals without having to expand their kitchen space.

Chowbotics says DoorDash's reach can help it grow. DoorDash delivers from more than 390,000 merchants in the U.S., Canada and Australia.