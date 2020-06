Drake tops BET Awards nominations; CBS to air show for first time

The show, which will be a virtual celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic, will air on CBS for the first time and will also air on BET and BET HER.

Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month.

The announcement comes as protests across the country continue in light of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

BET says this year's nominees "reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy."

Beyonce, who has four nominations, recently wrote an open letter to Kentucky's Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Along with Beyonce, artists Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby each have four nominations. They all tie for the third-most nominations.

Drake has the most nominations for this year's awards. He is nominated for six awards, including "Best Male Hip Hop Artist," "Video of the Year," and two nods for both "Best Collaboration" and "Viewer’s Choice" for his features alongside Chris Brown (No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).

Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch both have five nominations. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include "Best Female Hip Hop," "Best Collaboration," "Video of the Year," "Album of the Year,’ and "Viewer’s Choice Award." Roddy Ricch’s nominations include "Best Male Hip Hop," "Video of the Year," "Best New Artist," "Album of the Year," and "Viewer’s Choice Award."