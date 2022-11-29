Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson visits store he shoplifted from as a teen to 'right the wrong'

He said he wanted to settle up with the convenience store after frequently stealing candy bars there at 14.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson bought all of the Snickers bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to give away, saying he wanted to clear his conscience after stealing from the same store as a young teenager.

The "Black Adam" star posted a video on Instagram over the weekend documenting his visit to the store, where he said he stole a king-sized Snickers bar every day when he was 14 because he was "couldn't afford to buy one."

"The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he wrote, saying his family was evicted from their apartment in Hawaii in 1987 and he finally "got back home to right this wrong."

In the video, Johnson bought every Snickers bar in the store and paid for other customers' purchases -- totaling just under $300.

"I'm going to leave these here," he told the clerk. "If somebody looks like they're stealing Snickers, give them these so they don't steal them."

Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that he came home at 14 and found out his family was being evicted from their small Hawaii apartment, just a week after his mother's car was repossessed.

"We were living in an efficiency that cost $120 a week," he said in the interview. "We come home, and there’s a padlock on the door and an eviction notice. My mom starts bawling. She just started crying and breaking down. ‘Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?’"

He described the eviction as a "tipping point" when he decided to start training in hopes of an NFL career: "For many years, my ambition and my drive.. to be honest with you... was I didn’t want to be evicted anymore,” he told CNBC.

Johnson went to the University of Miami on a football scholarship before starting a career as a professional wrestler and eventually making his debut on the silver screen. According to Forbes, he is now the world's highest-paid actor and can rake in more than $20 million per movie.