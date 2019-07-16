Police say an expert from Florida has captured an elusive alligator in a Chicago public lagoon.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the Humboldt Park gator was caught humanely early Tuesday and is in good health.

The reptile, nicknamed "Chance the Snapper," was first spotted last week and photos soon started showing up online. Investigators don't know why the animal, which is at least 4 feet long, was on the loose in Chicago.

Frank Robb of St. Augustine, Florida, arrived Sunday and assessed the park and lagoon. Sections of the park were closed to the public Monday on Robb's recommendation, to reduce the noise and kerfuffle that could keep the animal in hiding.

RELATED: Not too long ago, there was an alligator living in a lake in Denver's City Park

RELATED: Chicago hires Florida trapper 'Alligator Bob' to capture elusive gator

Guglielmi says details about the alligator and its capture will be released later Tuesday.

In this image provided by Chicago Animal Care and Control, a person holds an alligator, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Police say an expert from Florida captured the elusive alligator in a public lagoon at Humboldt Park early Tuesday. (Kelley Gandurski/Chicago Animal Care and Control via AP)

AP