LOS ANGELES — "Game of Thrones" is seeking to claim the Emmy Awards version of the Iron Throne one last time.

When the Emmy nominations are released Tuesday, the HBO fantasy saga could be in the running for television's top honor for its eighth and final season. It's earned three previous top drama series awards and is the defending champ.

"The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden are set to announce top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. They'll be accompanied by TV academy chair and CEO Frank Scherma and academy president and COO Maury McIntyre.

The announcements will be streamed live at Emmys.com as well as on the Academy's Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts at 11:30 a.m EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

Here are the full list of nominees (Updated live):

Comedy

BEST COMEDY SERIES

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Drama

BEST DRAMA SERIES

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Movie/Mini

BEST LIMITED SERIES

BEST TV MOVIE

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Reality/Variety

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

BEST REALITY HOST

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM