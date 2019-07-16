LOS ANGELES — "Game of Thrones" is seeking to claim the Emmy Awards version of the Iron Throne one last time.
When the Emmy nominations are released Tuesday, the HBO fantasy saga could be in the running for television's top honor for its eighth and final season. It's earned three previous top drama series awards and is the defending champ.
"The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden are set to announce top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. They'll be accompanied by TV academy chair and CEO Frank Scherma and academy president and COO Maury McIntyre.
The announcements will be streamed live at Emmys.com as well as on the Academy's Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts at 11:30 a.m EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT
The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.
Here are the full list of nominees (Updated live):
