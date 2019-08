Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that according to a source, Luck has informed his team that he's retiring from the NFL.

A news conference is set for Sunday to make Luck's decision official. Schefter said on Twitter that the 29-year-old out of Stanford is "mentally worn down, and now checking out."

