Eva Longoria Baston hosts first night of DNC

Among the night’s speakers were Republican John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Actor Eva Longoria Baston served as master of ceremonies of Monday’s opening of the Democratic National Convention. The event is being held virtually after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered plans for an in-person convention in Milwaukee.

Making early appearances in a montage of voices to start the program were labor leader Dolores Huerta, soccer player Megan Rapinoe and Parkland father Fred Guttenberg.

Five of Biden’s grandchildren recited the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a virtual choir from all 50 states singing the National Anthem.

