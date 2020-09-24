Everything coming and leaving Netflix in October 2020

Spooky season is here, and Netflix has a full plate of new haunting originals coming out in October just in time for Halloween. The final season of “Schitt's Creek,” which had a historic sweep at the 72nd Emmy Awards, will also be dropping on Oct. 7.
New Halloween Netflix original shows and films coming in October include "Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood," "The Binding," "Vampires vs. the Bronx," and "Hubie Halloween" starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Maya Rudolph.
Non-Halloween themed content being added to the streaming platform includes the comedy/drama “Emily in Paris”; "The Trial of the Chicago 7,” a movie about the aftermath of the bloody 1968 Democratic convention starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; and the third season of David Letterman's show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" will be released toward the end of the month featuring Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr. and more for in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions.
A new batch of episodes of “Unsolved Mysteries” will also be coming toward the middle of the month.
However, some shows and movies that will be leaving the platform in October include hits like "The Silence of the Lambs," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Magic Mike."
Fans of "Parks & Recreation" should also be aware that all seven seasons are leaving Netflix on September 30, where it will be headed to stream exclusively on Peacock.
Coming to Netflix in Oct. 2020
October 1
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cape Fear
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM
Poseidon (2006)
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Outpost
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Prince & Me
The Unicorn: Season 1
The Worst Witch: Season 4
Troy
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This -- NETFLIX FILM
The Binding -- NETFLIX FILM
Dick Johnson Is Dead -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Emily in Paris -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Òlòtūré -- NETFLIX FILM
Serious Men -- NETFLIX FILM
Song Exploder -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vampires vs. the Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM
October 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
Walk Away from Love
October 7
Hubie Halloween -- NETFLIX FILM
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the Lake -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 9
Deaf U -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
The Forty-Year-Old Version -- NETFLIX FILM
Ginny Weds Sunny -- NETFLIX FILM
The Haunting of Bly Manor -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
October 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
October 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky-- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting -- NETFLIX FILM
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain -- NETFLIX FILM
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Social Distance -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dream Home Makeover -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grand Army -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- NETFLIX FILM
Unfriended
October 18
ParaNorman
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rebecca -- NETFLIX FILM
October 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver -- NETFLIX FILM
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
October 23
Barbarians -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Over the Moon -- NETFLIX FILM
Perdida -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen's Gambit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 27
Blood of Zeus -- NETFLIX ANIME
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 28
Holidate -- NETFLIX FILM
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight -- NETFLIX FILM
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 30
Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM
The Day of the Lord -- NETFLIX FILM
His House -- NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October 31
The 12th Man
Leaving Netflix in Oct. 2020
September 30
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
October 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
October 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
October 6
The Water Diviner
October 7
The Last Airbender
October 17
The Green Hornet
October 19
Paper Year
October 22
While We're Young
October 26
Battle: Los Angeles
October 30
Kristy
October 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura