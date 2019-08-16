Ed Smart announced Friday that he is gay, divorcing his wife and leaving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, local media reported.

Ed is the father of kidnapping survivor, Elizabeth Smart.

The 64-year-old confirmed the decision to multiple media outlets, including sharing an emotional Facebook message he sent to friends and family with the TODAY Show.

"It is with the same spirit that I wish to share the news that I have recently acknowledged to myself and and my family that I am gay," Ed said in the Facebook message shared with NBC News. "The decision to be honest and truthful about my orientation comes with its own set of challenges, but at the same time it is a huge relief."

Ed also spoke highly of his wife, Lois, in the message and said he regretted causing her pain, NBC reported.

Court documents obtained by the The Salt Lake City Tribune show that Ed and his wife filed for divorce on July 5. They have five children together. The family came into the spotlight following the 2002 kidnapping of Elizabeth.

The then 14-year-old was forcibly taken at knifepoint by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. She was raped, drugged and held captive for nine months.

During that time, Ed and Lois, appeared in the media multiple times asking people to come forward with any information on their daughter's whereabouts. Since her return, Elizabeth has become an activist for kidnapping and sexual assault survivors.