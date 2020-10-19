First lady Melania Trump returning to campaign trail

Tuesday's rally will be Melania Trump's first campaign appearance, outside of the Republican National Convention, in more than a year.

Melania Trump plans to make her first public appearance since recovering from the coronavirus disease, joining President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

It was not immediately clear if the first lady also planned to address Trump supporters in Erie.

Tuesday's rally in Pennsylvania will be the first campaign trail appearance for Mrs. Trump since she spoke briefly at a June 2019 event in Orlando, Florida, where the president launched his reelection effort.

She addressed the Republican National Convention in August from the White House.

Mrs. Trump recently announced that she has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 that included headaches, body aches and fatigue. She also revealed that the couple’s 14-year-old son, Barron, had contracted the virus, never had symptoms and has since tested negative.