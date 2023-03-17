Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

Ford warned the recalled vehicles would take longer to stop if the hoses rupture and leak brake fluid.

DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars. The company says in documents posted Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They'll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.

Ford says it’s aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.

The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

Dealers will replace the arms if needed. Owners will be notified starting March 27.

Earlier this year, Ford recalled nearly 383,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up.

That recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, and some 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All are equipped with 360-degree cameras.

Ford says in government documents posted online that the video output can fail, preventing the rear camera image from being displayed. That can reduce rear visibility and increase the risk of a crash.