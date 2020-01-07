Provision requiring campaigns to report foreign election aid taken out of intelligence bill

The Senate has decided to also put the yearly intelligence policy legislation inside of the National Defense Authorization Act.

WASHINGTON — Tuesday, Virginia's Sen. Mark Warner said Senate GOP members have forced the omission of an election reporting provision requiring disclosure of foreign help for presidential elections.

According to Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, the move was conditional on including the intelligence bill into the latest defense policy legislation which lawmakers said must pass.

Earlier in the month, as CNN reports, the Senate Intelligence Committee approved, with an 8-7 vote, an amendment to the bill, from Warner and Republican Sen. Susan Collins from Maine, to add a provision to the Intelligence Authorization Act requiring campaigns to tell both the FBI and the Federal Election Commission when there were offers of help from foreign sources.

The language, meant to boost election security and require presidential campaigns to report any attempts by foreign nationals to interfere in U.S. elections, has now been totally removed from the bipartisan bill in the Senate. A clause in the now removed language would have required presidential campaigns to also report all contact with foreign nationals who sought to interfere with the election process, The Hill reports.

“In a different time, with a different president, this bill wouldn't be controversial at all. It would simply say, to all presidential campaigns going forward, if a foreign power reaches out to your campaign offering assistance or offering dirt on a political opponent, the appropriate response is not to say thank you. The appropriate response is to call the FBI,” Warner said.