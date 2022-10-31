x
Nation World

Former heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking more than $1 billion worth of cocaine

The former boxer was allegedly responsible for trafficking "a staggering amount of cocaine" through U.S. ports, according to a U.S. attorney.
An officer stand guard over a fraction of the cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port that was displayed at a news conference at the U.S. Custom House in Philadelphia, Friday, June 21, 2019.

WASHINGTON — Goran Gogic, a former heavyweight boxer, has been charged in connection with a 2019 drug seizure that was heralded as one of the largest in U.S. history, the Department of Justice announced on Monday

Gogic, a citizen of Montenegro, was arrested on Sunday while trying to board an international flight from Miami. According to multiple media reports, the 43-year-old was headed for Zurich at the time of his arrest. 

Federal prosecutors accused Gogic of using commercial container ships to transport more than $1 billion worth of cocaine from Colombia to Europe through U.S. ports. Officials allege Gogic coordinated with cocaine sources in Columbia, the crewmembers on the cargo ships and the port workers who offloaded the cocaine in Europe.

Three of those shipments were stopped by U.S. law enforcement, including the June 19, 2019 seizure of approximately 17,956 kilograms of cocaine hidden aboard the MSC Gayane at the Port of Philadelphia.  

Officers stand guard over a fraction of the cocaine sized from a ship at a Philadelphia port is seen ahead of a news conference at the U.S. Custom House in Philadelphia, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the former boxer was allegedly responsible for trafficking "a staggering amount of cocaine."

“The meticulous planning by the defendant and his co-conspirators failed to take into account the federal agents whose hard work resulted in this body blow to the organization and individuals responsible for distributing massive quantities of cocaine,” Pearce said in a statement.

Gogic is charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act and three counts of violating the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, federal prosecutors said in a press release

If convicted, he faces between 10 years and life in prison. 

An attorney for Gogic told Reuters that the charges were a surprise to his client, who maintains his innocence and had come to the U.S. for a boxing convention in Puerto Rico.  

Online records show Gogic was a heavyweight boxer from 2001 to 2012 and had a 21-4-2 record, according to Reuters.  

FILE - In this Friday, June 21, 2019, file photo, an officer stands guard over a fraction of the cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port that was displayed at a news conference at the U.S. Custom House in Philadelphia.

