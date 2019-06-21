UNFI is recalling 10-ounce packages of Woodstock frozen Organic Grilled Red Peppers because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The company said it issued the nationwide recall out of an abundance of caution after the Rhode Island Department of Health found listeria in a specific lot.

Customers should look for UPC code 4256301714, lot #60B, and an expiration date of April 2020 stamped on the back of the package. Customers who have this are urged to throw it out

No illnesses have been reported, the company said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says listeria primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems after they eat contaminated food. It's the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. from foodborne illness.