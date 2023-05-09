Full ground stop ordered for all United flights

United reportedly told the FAA that they were having equipment problems, although it's unclear what systems were affected.

WASHINGTON — If you have a United Airlines flight today, be ready for possible delays. The airline has put a ground stop on all airplanes across the country, meaning they are unable to take off.

The advisory was issued shortly after 1 p.m. Eastern by the Federal Aviation Administration, which says they were asked to issue it by the airline.

United reportedly told the FAA that they were having equipment problems, although it's unclear what systems were affected.

It's also unclear when the issue will be resolved.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, about 3% of United's flights for the day — 85 in total — were delayed, with a 0% cancelation rate. That number will likely rise as the ground stop reverberates through the air travel system.

This isn't the first time a major airline has had to issue a ground stop because of technical glitches. In January, a computer glitch grounded 11,000 flights in the U.S. — the first time a national ground stop had been issued since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorst attacks.