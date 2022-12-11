'Mom is gone': Cher confirms her mother, Georgia Holt, has died

Cher said her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year.

NEW YORK — Georgia Holt, the mother of singer Cher and a model, actress and singer herself, has died at age 96.

Cher confirmed her mother's death on Twitter.

"Mom is gone," she wrote.

Other details about the cause or date of death were not immediately released. Cher previously said her mother had been hospitalized for pneumonia earlier this year.

"Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better," she wrote on Twitter in September.

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

Cher opened up about being extra cautious around her mom during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling PEOPLE magazine she was being tested all the time to protect their health.

"We have a little bubble that we've had all this time," she said in the 2020 interview. "We wear masks, and there's not very many of us. It's my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other."

Holt was born Jackie Jean Crouch in Arkansas in 1926 to a mother who was just 13 at the time of her birth. Her father taught her to sing and play guitar, and Holt won singing and beauty competitions and worked as a model as she made her way to Hollywood, according to the Hollywood Reporter, before she landed small parts in iconic shows like "I Love Lucy," “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" and "Watch the Birdie."

Holt was married and divorced six times. She married Cher's father, John Sarkisian, twice.

This is what 70 & 90 looks like in my family…. Mom has NO MAKE UP ON pic.twitter.com/KnegHdbzMb — Cher (@cher) March 14, 2016

Holt was the subject of a 2013 documentary titled "Dear Mom, Love Cher," which focused on her family history.

She released her debut album "Honky Tonk Woman," which she recorded in the 1980s, decades later in 2013. It featured a duet with her daughter, "I’m Just Your Yesterday."