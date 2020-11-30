Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop AP Top 25; Va. Tech, Richmond too

The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men's college basketball poll of the regular season.

The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel in the poll released Monday.

Gonzaga (2-0) was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida.

The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week, breaking UCLA's all-time record set from 1966-80.

Villanova dropped nine spots to No. 12 after losing to Virginia Tech in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Hokies moved into the poll at No. 16.

No. 15 Virginia fell 11 spots this week after losing to San Francisco.

Richmond entered the rankings at No. 19.

