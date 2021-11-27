x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Stowaway in landing gear on Guatemala-to-Miami flight captured

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived in Miami from Guatemala City Saturday morning.
Credit: AP
FILE - American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport, July 27, 2020.

MIAMI — Federal authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport from Guatemala on Saturday morning. The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m., officials said.

News outlets reported that Flight 1182 was met by law enforcement due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release. Medics took the man to a hospital for a medical assessment.

“Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft," the agency said.

The news release didn't say whether the man will face any charges, or what will happen to him when he's released from the hospital.

Related Articles

In Other News

Ahmaud Arbery's mother discusses verdict