Hulu users report large service disruption

Hulu users across the country were reporting disruptions in service Thursday night. A large number of the reports appeared to be along the East Coast.
The website DownDetector.com, which tracks outage reports submitted by users, indicated a large spike in disruptions starting at about 7:55 p.m. ET. By 8:35 p.m., the number of reported issues passed 50,000.
Most of the reported problems related specifically to video streaming.
A heat map on the site indicated the largest number of reports were coming from Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, although there were indications of problems around the country.
A request for information sent to Hulu was not immediately returned.
The hashtag #HuluDown began trending.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.