The acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services invoked a tweaked version of the famous poem inside the Statue of Liberty while defending the Trump administration's new rule that would deny green cards to many legal immigrants.

"Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge," Ken Cuccinelli remarked during an interview with NPR's "Morning Edition."

Federal law already requires those seeking to become permanent residents or gain legal status to prove they will not be a burden to the U.S. — a "public charge," in government speak —but the new rules detail a broader range of programs that could disqualify them.

Under the new rules, officials will now weigh whether applicants have received or were likely to receive programs like food stamps, housing assistance and Medicaid.

The final version of the rule is scheduled to be published Wednesday in the Federal Register and go into effect Oct. 15.

Cuccinelli said the words in The New Colossus from the 1903 plaque at the Statue of Liberty, which proclaims "Give me your tired, your poor," was put up "at almost the time" as the first public charge law was passed.

When asked whether the new rules change the definition of the American Dream, Cuccinelli said it "is a privilege to become an American, not a right for anybody who is not already an American citizen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Acting Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, speaks during a briefing at the White House, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP