An Asian Black Bear in Russia was caught on video having a good back scratch before it decided to try eating the camera.

The video was captured in the Land of the Leopard national park in Russia's Far East..

In the video, the bear is seen casually strolling towards a tree, checking it for suitability for the task at hand, before performing an extensive back-rub.

It's at this point that the bear notices a hidden camera and decides to take a bite.

The memory card inside the camera survived and the video was published by the conservation park.

