DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is warning that any U.S. or Saudi military strike on Iran will result in "all-out war."

Zarif made the comment in an interview published by CNN Thursday.

It comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called an attack on Saudi oil installations an "act of war."

The U.S. accuses Iran of being behind the attack. Iran denies that.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed the attack, saying it is over the yearslong Saudi-led war there that's killed tens of thousands of people. However, experts told The Associated Press the cruise missiles used in the assault did not have the range to have been launched from Yemen and reach their targets.

