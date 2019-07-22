Iran says it has arrested 17 Iranian nationals allegedly recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency to spy on the country's nuclear and military sites, and some of them have already been sentenced to death.

An Iranian intelligence official told a press conference on Monday in Tehran that the arrests occurred over the past months. He did not say how many got the death sentence.

The announcement comes as Iran's nuclear deal with world powers is unraveling and tensions spike in the Persian Gulf region.

The official did not give his name but was identified as the director of the counterespionage department of Iran's Intelligence Ministry. Such a procedure is highly unusual in Iran; officials usually identify themselves at press conferences.

The official said some of those arrested worked in nuclear and military sites. He claimed none had succeeded in their sabotage missions.