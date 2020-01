State media outlet IRIB in Iran is reporting that a Boeing passenger plane belonging to Ukranian Airlines has crashed after take off from Imam Khomeini Airport outside of Tehran.

As the Associated Press reports, Iranian state media said the airplane was carrying 180 passengers and crew when it crashed near an airport outside of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Bloomberg is citing Iran's ISNA who are reporting that the plane was a Boeing 737 jet that crashed due to technical issues and that the plane was bound for Ukraine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.