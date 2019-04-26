James Holzhauer just will not stop.

The professional gambler won his 16th consecutive episode of "Jeopardy" Thursday. It's the fourth-longest winning streak for the game show since 2003 when it removed its five-game limit.

Holzhauer has now won $1,225,987 which includes four jackpots over $100,000 including his single-game record of $131,127 on April 17.

Jeopardy! says he is accurate 97% of the time and 94% correct in Final Jeopardy. He's 37-for-40 on Daily Doubles with an average bet of $9,612.

Despite his impressive streak, he's got a long way to go to catch Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games. He's also $3.5 million short of catching Brad Rutter for the most money won.

This screen shot from the Jeopardy! Twitter page shows contestant James Holzhauer.

TEGNA