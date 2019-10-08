Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide in his Manhattan jail, according to multiple media reports.

The New York Times reports that Epstein hanged himself. Law enforcement officials told ABC and NBC News that he was found early Saturday morning.

The wealthy financier was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center awaiting trial sex trafficking charges. He's accused of arranging to have sex with underage girls in the early 2000s at his his Manhattan and Florida residences. Epstein pleaded not guilty.

Epstein wasn't expected to face trial before June 2020. The 66-year-old was also hospitalized in July after what appeared to be a suicide attempt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.