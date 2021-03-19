Jell-O giving away 100 stapler prank molds from 'The Office'

The Jell-O "gelatin mold stapler prank kit" comes with five boxes of Jell-O and instructions on how to perfectly recreate the prank.

WASHINGTON — Fans of the NBC sitcom "The Office" have a chance to recreate one of the show's iconic pranks, a stapler encased in Jell-O.

The Kraft Heinz Foods Company is giving away 100 kits of Jell-O molds so fans can recreate the scene from Season 1, Episode 1, (and two other times throughout the show) when Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski, submerges his coworker Dwight Schrute's stapler in a block of gelatin.

"He put my stuff in Jell-O again," Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson, says when pulling his stapler out from his desk drawer. "That's real professional."

The Jell-O "gelatin mold stapler prank kit" comes with five boxes of Jell-O and instructions on how to perfectly recreate the prank. The lucky winners will also be given a $60 gift card to cover the cost of a premium subscription service needed to watch the beloved show, set in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Peacock.

Anyone interested in being part of the Jell-O drawing can fill out a form on Jello's website. The sweepstakes end on March 21, 2021, and U.S. residents ages 18 years and older can apply.

During the year-long pandemic, many employees have been working from home to prevent spreading the coronavirus. Jell-O said in a tweet that the product was something "we miss most about being in the office: pulling legendary pranks on our coworkers."

Things we miss most about being in the office: pulling legendary pranks on our coworkers. Enter for the chance to win a stapler mold prank kit at https://t.co/QhFyFAwDRY for a limited time only. pic.twitter.com/0ac5ITZjhl — JELL-O (@JELLO) March 16, 2021