Autographed 1911 Joe Jackson photo sells at historic price

A 1911 "Shoeless" Joe Jackson autographed photograph by Frank W. Smith sold for $1.47 million, the most ever paid for a signed sports photograph.

The photo was offered by Christie's and Hunt Auctions in New York in the auction Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia.