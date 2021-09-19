John Oliver thanks Norm Macdonald, Conan at Emmys

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won the Emmy Award for best variety talk series for the sixth straight year on Sunday night.

LOS ANGELES — Last week, tonight, or for half-a-dozen years, John Oliver can’t stop winning Emmys.

It was the second award the show won Sunday. It also won for best writing.

From the stage, Oliver praised fellow nominee Conan O’Brien, whose show recently ended its late-night run on TBS.

“Like many of us in this room, I was kind of rooting for ‘Conan,’ so this is bittersweet. Thank you so much, Conan, for inspiring 30 years of comedy writers,” Oliver said.

He also paid tribute to comic Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday.