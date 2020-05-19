Johnson & Johnson ends sales of talc-based baby powder; lawsuits claimed cancer link

The company, which is standing behind the safety of the products, said it will discontinue selling them in the U.S. and Canada.

Editor's note: The video above is from October 2019.

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday it will stop selling talc-based baby powder in the U.S. and Canada. The product was the subject of thousands of lawsuits claiming it was linked to cancer, according to multiple reports.

The company said demand for the powder has been declining due to a change in consumer habits. It blamed this on "misinformation" about the powder's safety and a "barrage" of advertising from the lawsuits.

"Johnson & Johnson remains steadfastly confident in the safety of talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder," the company said in a statement. "Decades of scientific studies by medical experts around the world support the safety of our product. We will continue to vigorously defend the product, its safety, and the unfounded allegations against it and the Company in the courtroom. All verdicts against the Company that have been through the appeals process have been overturned."

The company announced a voluntary recall of one lot of the powder in October 2019. It came after the Food and Drug Administration found sub-trace levels of asbestos in a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

Johnson & Johnson said the powder represents 0.5% of the its total U.S. consumer health business.