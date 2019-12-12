Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee are using a hearing for voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to deliver passionate arguments for and against the move.

They began a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges with a lively prime-time hearing at the Capitol. Both sides appealed Wednesday to Americans' sense of history.

Democrats described a sense of duty to stop what one called the Republican president’s “constitutional crime spree.” Republicans decried what they called the “hot garbage’’ impeachment.

Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida said "nobody is above the law." Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson said President Trump "betrayed the national interest" and his actions "dimmed" the light of democracy.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said democrats were doing "scary stuff" with the impeachment proceedings, and read out a list of President Trump's achievements.

"It's not just because they don't like the president, they don't like us," Jordan added. “They don’t like the 63 million people who voted for this president, all of us in flyover country, all of us common folk in Ohio, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Texas.”

RELATED: House Judiciary begins debate on articles of impeachment in rare night session

RELATED: VERIFY: What articles of impeachment mean and what comes next

The committee's debate continues today and it will likely will vote to send the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote next week. If either article is approved, Trump would join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached. The process would then move to the Senate for a trial that likely would end without Trump's removal from office.

Democrats announced the articles Tuesday, declaring Trump “betrayed the nation” with his actions toward Ukraine and obstruction of Congress' investigation.

In the abuse of power article, Democrats say Trump "solicited the interference" of Ukraine in the 2020 election by asking its government to publicly announce an investigation of an opponent to benefit Trump's re-election.

In the obstruction article, Democrats say Trump "directed the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its 'sole Power of Impeachment.'"

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong and says impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!” His allies in Congress have used similar language, accusing Democrats of marching toward impeachment because they don't like Trump.