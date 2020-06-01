Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro and former Obama administration Housing and Urban Development secretary has endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren for the 2020 presidential election. Castro announced his endorsement in a video Monday morning.

"Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts," Castro wrote in a tweet. "An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. "

In the video, Castro emphasizes all of the women who have helped him get to where he is today, including his grandmother Victoria.

Castro, who launched his campaign last January, dropped out after failing to garner enough support in the polls or donations to qualify for recent Democratic debates. A former San Antonio mayor who later became President Barack Obama's secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Castro had stalled for most of his campaign, hovering around 1% in polls, and never came close to raising money like his better-known challengers.

Throughout his campaign, Castro, who was the only Latino candidate in the race, presented himself as the candidate that best represented the Hispanic community. His twin brother Joaquin is also in politics and is a Texas congressman.

Warren currently polls third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.