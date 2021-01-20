In LGBTQ-friendly fashion, Biden White House website now allows choice of pronouns

The White House contact page now has a drop down menu to allow those contacting the administration to choose their pronoun, with 'Mx.' as a neutral prefix option.

It's being called the most diverse White House Cabinet in U.S. history, but the Biden administration has also focused on raising LGBTQ issues to the forefront of his team's priorities as well.

And in addition to appointing LGBTQ individuals to Cabinet positions, the representation is coming through in other details as well.

On Inauguration Day, advocacy organization GLAAD reported that the White House website's contact page now has drop downs expanding gender options and pronouns. Now, those contacting the White House can choose from more pronoun options.

Biden has also made historic administration appointments, yet to be confirmed by Inauguration Day.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine has been chosen to be Biden's assistant secretary of health. Levine, if confirmed, would be the first openly transgender federal official to ever be confirmed by the Senate.

The @WhiteHouse website contact form now asks for your pronouns. pic.twitter.com/W5S36efo1d — GLAAD (@glaad) January 20, 2021

Levine is a pediatrician and former Pennsylvania physician general. She was appointed to her current post by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017, which made her one of the few transgender people serving in elected or appointed positions nationwide, The Associated Press reported.

And Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who ran against Biden to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States this past campaign season, was already making history with his presidential bid as a gay man.

Now, Biden has tapped Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, and his Thursday confirmation in the Senate could go smoothly.