Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years is this week

Here's when to watch the longest partial lunar eclipse in your lifetime. It's also a Beaver Moon.

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, and the longest anyone will see for another 600, is set to happen Thursday night into Friday morning across the U.S. This full moon is also called a Beaver Moon.

The Earth will pass in front of the sun, causing our planet's shadow to fall on the moon. More than 97% of the moon will be in full shadow at its peak, NASA said, with a small sliver of the left side of the moon shining.

NASA said the partial shadow will first appear on the upper left part of the moon at 1:02 a.m. EST Friday (10:02 p.m. PST Thursday). But the dimming won't be noticeable until 2:18 a.m. EST when the full shadow of Earth falls on the upper part of the moon.

The peak of the eclipse happens at three hours later at 4:03 a.m. EST (1:03 a.m. PST). The moon will leave full shadow at 5:47 a.m. EST and will be completely out of Earth's shadow at 7:03 a.m. EST, about three minutes before it sets.

That nearly 3 1/2 hours between 2:18 and 5:47 a.m. EST will be the longest partial lunar eclipse between Feb. 18, 1440, and Feb. 8, 2669, according to Sky & Telescope.

The reason for the lengthy eclipse is the moon's orbit. The eclipse happens 1.7 days before the moon reaches its apogee, Sky & Telescope said. That's the farthest point the moon will be from the Earth in its orbit. That causes the orbital motion to be slower which, in turn, increases how long the eclipse lasts.

Why is this particular full moon nicknamed a Beaver Moon?