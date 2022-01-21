Louie Anderson, 'Baskets' star and 'Family Feud' host, dies at 68

Anderson's longtime publicist confirmed just days ago that the comedian had been diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

LAS VEGAS — Actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died, just days after it was revealed he was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was 68.

The Emmy award-winning stand-up, actor and game show host was recently diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz said Tuesday. His publicist confirmed his death on Friday morning.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson lived in Las Vegas.

He won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance.

He's been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie." He created the cartoon series, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.